280: Good To The Last Drop

In today’s episode we’re slurping our way through a bunch of absolutely related stories. We talk about how the Raptors cost McDonalds quite a lot of money; the unexpected vacation hotspot of Chernobyl; grocery bag shaming; and Booking.com is making a money grab. See? Totally related. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.24]Good To The Last Drop, Lover

[00:04:48.14]Just a Warning

[00:05:56.16]Raptor Fries

[00:17:23.14]Visit Sunny Chernobyl

[00:27:49.05]Grocery Bag Shaming

[00:29:33.19]Resort Fee Commissions

[00:34:48.11]Made Up Word: Plandid

Mentioned In This Episode

How the Raptors’ Historic Run Left Mcdonald’s on the Hook for Millions in Free French Fries

There’s Nothing Wrong With Posing for Photos at Chernobyl

Forget Your Reusable Bags? This Grocer’s Embarrassing Plastic Sacks Will Help You Remember

Vital Vegas Tweet

