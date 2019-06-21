280: Good To The Last Drop

By James Marler
In today’s episode we’re slurping our way through a bunch of absolutely related stories. We talk about how the Raptors cost McDonalds quite a lot of money; the unexpected vacation hotspot of Chernobyl; grocery bag shaming; and Booking.com is making a money grab. See? Totally related. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.24]Good To The Last Drop, Lover
- [00:04:48.14]Just a Warning
- [00:05:56.16]Raptor Fries
- [00:17:23.14]Visit Sunny Chernobyl
- [00:27:49.05]Grocery Bag Shaming
- [00:29:33.19]Resort Fee Commissions
- [00:34:48.11]Made Up Word: Plandid
- [00:39:04.21]Emma Sponsorship Mention
Mentioned In This Episode
- How the Raptors’ Historic Run Left Mcdonald’s on the Hook for Millions in Free French Fries
- There’s Nothing Wrong With Posing for Photos at Chernobyl
- Forget Your Reusable Bags? This Grocer’s Embarrassing Plastic Sacks Will Help You Remember
- Vital Vegas Tweet
