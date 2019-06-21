KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

280: Good To The Last Drop

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode we’re slurping our way through a bunch of absolutely related stories. We talk about how the Raptors cost McDonalds quite a lot of money; the unexpected vacation hotspot of Chernobyl; grocery bag shaming; and Booking.com is making a money grab. See? Totally related. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:05.16]Intro
  • [00:00:32.24]Good To The Last Drop, Lover
  • [00:04:48.14]Just a Warning
  • [00:05:56.16]Raptor Fries
  • [00:17:23.14]Visit Sunny Chernobyl
  • [00:27:49.05]Grocery Bag Shaming
  • [00:29:33.19]Resort Fee Commissions
  • [00:34:48.11]Made Up Word: Plandid
  • [00:39:04.21]Emma Sponsorship Mention

Tweet This

Here’s how you ruin your teenagers formative years… #LoverPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Sponsorships can be great… But it’s also complicated. There absolutely is a sweet spot.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

  • How the Raptors’ Historic Run Left Mcdonald’s on the Hook for Millions in Free French Fries
  • There’s Nothing Wrong With Posing for Photos at Chernobyl
  • Forget Your Reusable Bags? This Grocer’s Embarrassing Plastic Sacks Will Help You Remember
  • Vital Vegas Tweet

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/BqfyL_i-XAY/