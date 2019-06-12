279: The Number One Thing

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode we’re talking about some number one things in our lives. The best, and largest probably, infographic; the greatest irritant for the residents of Rue Cremieux; the best worst competition campaign; and the number one doctor in Nova Scotia (well the most awesome anyway). All this and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.24]The Number One Thing Scott Gets Asked
- [00:02:33.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:48.11]Remember Made-Up Words?
- [00:03:20.06]Teaser: Jackass Of The Week
- [00:05:52.28]Martech 5000
- [00:07:05.19]Rue de NoInstagram
- [00:13:15.11]Not-So-Happy Meals
- [00:17:28.21]No Sick Notes
Tweet This
We’re collecting Jackasses. Seriously.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
If you’re in the marketing technology space… we feel your pain. #Martech5000Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
If you don’t trust your employee enough to NOT require a sick note when they’re out, then why are they your employee?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic (2018): Martech 5000 (actually 6,829)
- Paris Street to ‘shut Out Instagrammers’
- Canadian Ad Creatives React to Burger King’s Not-So-Happy Meal
- Why a Nova Scotia Doctor Is Fighting Back Against Sick Notes
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/n6VnhB0pSOk/