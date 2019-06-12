KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

279: The Number One Thing

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we’re talking about some number one things in our lives. The best, and largest probably, infographic; the greatest irritant for the residents of Rue Cremieux; the best worst competition campaign; and the number one doctor in Nova Scotia (well the most awesome anyway). All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:05.16]Intro
  • [00:00:32.24]The Number One Thing Scott Gets Asked
  • [00:02:33.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:02:48.11]Remember Made-Up Words?
  • [00:03:20.06]Teaser: Jackass Of The Week
  • [00:05:52.28]Martech 5000
  • [00:07:05.19]Rue de NoInstagram
  • [00:13:15.11]Not-So-Happy Meals
  • [00:17:28.21]No Sick Notes

Mentioned In This Episode

  • Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic (2018): Martech 5000 (actually 6,829)
  • Paris Street to ‘shut Out Instagrammers’
  • Canadian Ad Creatives React to Burger King’s Not-So-Happy Meal
  • Why a Nova Scotia Doctor Is Fighting Back Against Sick Notes

