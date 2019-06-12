279: The Number One Thing

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we’re talking about some number one things in our lives. The best, and largest probably, infographic; the greatest irritant for the residents of Rue Cremieux; the best worst competition campaign; and the number one doctor in Nova Scotia (well the most awesome anyway). All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.24]The Number One Thing Scott Gets Asked

[00:02:33.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:48.11]Remember Made-Up Words?

[00:03:20.06]Teaser: Jackass Of The Week

[00:05:52.28]Martech 5000

[00:07:05.19]Rue de NoInstagram

[00:13:15.11]Not-So-Happy Meals

[00:17:28.21]No Sick Notes

Tweet This

We're collecting Jackasses. Seriously.

If you're in the marketing technology space… we feel your pain. #Martech5000

If you don't trust your employee enough to NOT require a sick note when they're out, then why are they your employee?

Mentioned In This Episode

Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic (2018): Martech 5000 (actually 6,829)

Paris Street to ‘shut Out Instagrammers’

Canadian Ad Creatives React to Burger King’s Not-So-Happy Meal

Why a Nova Scotia Doctor Is Fighting Back Against Sick Notes

