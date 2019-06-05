KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

278: Summer Jams

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed

In today’s episode we’re opening up the summer with our favorite jams. There’s that one about the rappers name-dropping fashion labels; the generic non-conformist; a Superstore that’s not; and the classic one about stores refusing to take cash so the Man steps in. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:05.16]Intro
  • [00:00:33.05]Double Trouble
  • [00:00:32.14]Summertime Jams
  • [00:06:43.22]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:06:57.17]The Webinar
  • [00:07:23.23]Fashion Name-Drops
  • [00:13:46.28]A Generic Non-Comformist
  • [00:16:00.27]Not so Superstore
  • [00:22:52.03]Do You Take Cash?

Tweet This

What was your summertime jam?Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Despite the signs, self-checkout lanes are rarely quick or easy.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Companies, you rarely have a say in disruption.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

  • The Webinar
  • A Man Threatened to Sue a Magazine for Using His Picture to Show a Generic Hipster. But It Wasn’t Him.
  • Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart Customers Say They Were Forced to Use Self-checkout
  • Philadelphia Just Banned Cashless Stores. Will Other Cities Follow?

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/2iSnEcJPlio/