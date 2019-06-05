278: Summer Jams

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we’re opening up the summer with our favorite jams. There’s that one about the rappers name-dropping fashion labels; the generic non-conformist; a Superstore that’s not; and the classic one about stores refusing to take cash so the Man steps in. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:33.05]Double Trouble
- [00:00:32.14]Summertime Jams
- [00:06:43.22]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:06:57.17]The Webinar
- [00:07:23.23]Fashion Name-Drops
- [00:13:46.28]A Generic Non-Comformist
- [00:16:00.27]Not so Superstore
- [00:22:52.03]Do You Take Cash?
Mentioned In This Episode
- The Webinar
- A Man Threatened to Sue a Magazine for Using His Picture to Show a Generic Hipster. But It Wasn’t Him.
- Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart Customers Say They Were Forced to Use Self-checkout
- Philadelphia Just Banned Cashless Stores. Will Other Cities Follow?
