277: Double Trouble

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode we’re taking over Emma’s Facebook page for a live stream all while recording the podcast. Yeah, it’s kind of the same thing, but still. We’re going to talk a lot about the food service industry. What’s the downside of franchising; how good music on a loop becomes bad music; Bru Mineral Water’s new plates; how Eleven Madison Park provided the best dinner ever; and how campaign rollouts should and should not work. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.05]Double Trouble

[00:00:52.27]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:35.18]Episode Overview

[00:01:59.10]The Downside of Franchising

[00:08:12.24]Bad Music Can Be Shiny

[00:15:19.05]Foodstagramming

[00:17:36.24]The Best Dinner EVER

[00:26:07.16]Stream Shoutouts

[00:27:59.17]Campaign Rollouts

Tweet This

The realdownside of franchising is that a bad experience at THAT restaurant affects EVERY one of those restaurants.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Franchises prove we’re not as adventurous as we think we are.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Best dinner ever at #ElevenMadisonPark. Seriously.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Restaurant owners: Customers taking photos of food may annoy you, but, if the food is good, it’s ONLY good for your restaurant.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Businesses: You should have an email list JUST for your employees. Keep them in the loop about everything.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Bad Music at Starbucks: When Does It Become a Workers’ Rights Issue?

Big Shiny Tunes

These Plates Are Designed to Stop You From Instagramming Your Dinner

Eleven Madison Park

No Kid Hungry: End Child Hunger In America

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/DQMQWa_z_a8/