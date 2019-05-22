276: Travel Horror

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we share the horror that was Scott’s last week, and how it reminds us to complain less. But first we warm up with stories about Damian Lillard’s greatest shot; AirPods lost in a stool; and anti-foodstagramming plates. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.12]The Greatest S̶h̶o̶t̶ Memories
- [00:06:02.25]This Is Not How I Lost My Airpods
- [00:10:22.19]Photoshy Dinner Plates
- [00:14:03.14]Scott’s Last Week
Mentioned In This Episode
- Damian Lillard Hits EPIC Game-Winner! | April 23, 2019
- Man Accidentally Swallows Airpod, Still Works After Pooping It Out
- These Plates Are Designed to Stop You From Instagramming Your Dinner
