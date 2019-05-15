275: 25 Away

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we’re 25 away from an important milestone (wanna come hang out?). We talk about really important things like the difference between a couch and a sofa; Pet DNA; how the Mets are filling up their SRO areas; how museums are using the disruption of 3D printing; and where is the middle of disruption and how it’s different than adaptation. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.26]A Party Is Coming

[00:01:03.15]Episode Overview

[00:01:30.01]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:59.20]Couch or Sofa

[00:06:20.18]Mobile Mets and Pet DNA

[00:12:55.28]Disruption

[00:18:08.12]3D Non-Disruption

[00:22:06.27]The Middle of Disruption

[00:31:55.08]Made-up Word: Renovictions

Mentioned In This Episode

What’s the Difference Between a Couch and a Sofa?

New York Mets Introduce New Mobile Ticket Plan

3d Printing Is Quietly Transforming an Unexpected Industry: Museums

‘People Are Fleeing the City’: How ‘Renovictions’ Are Forcing Renters to the Edge of Bankruptcy

