274: Stream This

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode we’re getting totally cereal, but we’re mostly talking about streaming. Why Captain Highliner needed a makeover; how not to recruit nurses; and what the up-coming Disney+ service might mean for streaming. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.26]Elevator Psycho

[00:03:18.03]Cereal Serial

[00:04:39.27]Captain Makeover

[00:09:43.01]Disney Teases

[00:23:47.24]Nurse, Nurse, Nurses

[00:26:20.17]Emma Sponsorship Mention

Tweet This

Are streaming services the new “cable channels” for you?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Captain Highliner Got a Makeover. Does He Remind You of Anyone?

Disney Drops All the Details on Its Upcoming Netflix Competitor

Province Under Fire After ‘Demeaning’ Nurse Ads on Social Media

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/PZ_nR9ORgL0/