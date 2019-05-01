273: This Is 44

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we’re contemplating getting older and louder. We also talk about why a not-so-silent Lyft ride can be a good thing; Twitter pranks; and an Airbnb triple threat all about disruption, and hidden camera. All this, a made-up word, and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:34.08]So Much Louder and Older
- [00:01:34.11]A Not-So-Silent Lyft
- [00:08:06.01]Accidental Twitter Locks
- [00:09:39.22]Airbnb Times Two
- [00:24:25.26]Hidden Cameras
- [00:31:44.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:32:02.25]Made-up Word: Podgrasping
Once in a while, conversations with taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers is fine. Sometimes, "once in a while" happens twice in one day.
Places like Airbnb aren't disrupting the hotel business, they are just providing options.
Mentioned In This Episode
- Twitter Users Are Getting Locked Out of Their Accounts Because of a Viral Prank — Make Sure You Don’t Fall for It
- American Consumers Spent More on Airbnb Than on Hilton Last Year
- Airbnb and the Unintended Consequences of ‘Disruption’
- Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem
