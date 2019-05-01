273: This Is 44

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we’re contemplating getting older and louder. We also talk about why a not-so-silent Lyft ride can be a good thing; Twitter pranks; and an Airbnb triple threat all about disruption, and hidden camera. All this, a made-up word, and more!

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:34.08]So Much Louder and Older

[00:01:34.11]A Not-So-Silent Lyft

[00:08:06.01]Accidental Twitter Locks

[00:09:39.22]Airbnb Times Two

[00:24:25.26]Hidden Cameras

[00:31:44.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:32:02.25]Made-up Word: Podgrasping

Tweet This

Once in a while, conversations with taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers is fine. Sometimes, "once in a while" happens twice in one day.

Places like Airbnb aren't disrupting the hotel business, they are just providing options.

Mentioned In This Episode

Twitter Users Are Getting Locked Out of Their Accounts Because of a Viral Prank — Make Sure You Don’t Fall for It

American Consumers Spent More on Airbnb Than on Hilton Last Year

Airbnb and the Unintended Consequences of ‘Disruption’

Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/bAk9Q_HLgF8/