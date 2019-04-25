272: Monster PCs and Vigilantes

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode we reminisce about something very important: Scott’s birthday. We also talk about Know-It-All Nikki; how a Delta Flight Attendant went viral; vigilante scooter removal in San Diego; and Toronto’s new Poop Cafe… seriously. All this, a made-up word, and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.29]A Momentous PC

[00:02:06.24]Wayne the Hipster

[00:04:12.23]Episode Overview

[00:04:34.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:25.18]A Know-It-All Recommendation

[00:07:44.29]Aww, Delta

[00:16:58.14]Vigilante Scooter Removal

[00:24:59.06]Poop Cafe… Really

[00:26:33.14]Made-up Word: Funemployed

Tweet This

Never ask ladies or soundguys their age.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The stories that are spreading are the stories that are spreading. You can’t make it happen; it just does.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

A Podcast for Every Obsession – 5 For Friday

Flight Attendant Amanda Amburgy Recently Proved That the Simplest Act of Kindness Can Make a Huge Impact

Vigilantes Are Taking Scooters Off the Streets of San Diego and Bird and Lime Are Pissed

Toronto’s First Toilet-Themed Dessert Bar

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/GlwVN1qj3eI/