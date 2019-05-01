272: Monster PCs and Vigilantes

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode we reminisce about something very important: Scott’s birthday. We also talk about Know-It-All Nikki; how a Delta Flight Attendant went viral; vigilante scooter removal in San Diego; and Toronto’s new Poop Cafe… seriously. All this, a made-up word, and more!
Click to Listen
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.29]A Momentous PC
- [00:02:06.24]Wayne the Hipster
- [00:04:12.23]Episode Overview
- [00:04:34.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:05:25.18]A Know-It-All Recommendation
- [00:07:44.29]Aww, Delta
- [00:16:58.14]Vigilante Scooter Removal
- [00:24:59.06]Poop Cafe… Really
- [00:26:33.14]Made-up Word: Funemployed
Tweet This
Never ask ladies or soundguys their age.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
The stories that are spreading are the stories that are spreading. You can’t make it happen; it just does.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
- A Podcast for Every Obsession – 5 For Friday
- Flight Attendant Amanda Amburgy Recently Proved That the Simplest Act of Kindness Can Make a Huge Impact
- Vigilantes Are Taking Scooters Off the Streets of San Diego and Bird and Lime Are Pissed
- Toronto’s First Toilet-Themed Dessert Bar
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/-LqTEXrCadU/