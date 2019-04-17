271: Gymtimidation

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we bounce around a bunch of happy subjects! We talk about the expnse of retirement; why cyber funerals are needed; why staff meetings are probably making you dumber; and why branding fruit is the most hipster thing ever. All this while looking buff and swole. No gymtimidation intended!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:33.01]The Birthday Reaping

[00:04:48.04]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:05:25.05]A Smart Retirement Plan

[00:11:07.05]Cyber Funerals

[00:16:20.27]Hot Air

[00:20:59.07]Branded Fruit

[00:24:07.00]Madeup Word: Gymtimidation

