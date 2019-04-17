271: Gymtimidation

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we bounce around a bunch of happy subjects! We talk about the expnse of retirement; why cyber funerals are needed; why staff meetings are probably making you dumber; and why branding fruit is the most hipster thing ever. All this while looking buff and swole. No gymtimidation intended!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:33.01]The Birthday Reaping
- [00:04:48.04]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:05:25.05]A Smart Retirement Plan
- [00:11:07.05]Cyber Funerals
- [00:16:20.27]Hot Air
- [00:20:59.07]Branded Fruit
- [00:24:07.00]Madeup Word: Gymtimidation
Mentioned In This Episode
- This Man Won’t Go Into a Nursing Home. He’ll Spend His ‘Golden Age’ at the Holiday Inn
- The Weird Rise of Cyber Funerals
- All That Hot Air In Meetings Makes Us Dumber (And The Reason Why Will Shock You)
- The Hot New Conference Swag Favored by Lyft, WordPress, and Twitter
