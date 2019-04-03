269: Almost 300

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode we’re almost celebrating almost five years worth of podcasting. We talk about the need for DNA support groups and why it’s important to DNA test your doggie; what’s happening over at MySpace (which, yes, is still a thing); an effective social media challenge; how Burger King plans to, hopefully, raise profits; and how one hotel is skipping some upgrades to get to a boutique upgrade. All this and more!

Other topics include:

Mentioned In This Episode

First Came the Home DNA Kits. Now Come the Support Groups

Myspace May Have Lost More Than a Decade’s Worth of User Music

Runnin’ With The Devil Book

Can This Social Challenge Actually Get Teens to Clean up the Planet? Looks Like It’s Working.

Burger King Pitches a Coffee Subscription to Java-crazed Consumers

Room & Pod: The Hot New Hotel Amenity Is a Podcast Studio

