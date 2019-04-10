269: Almost 300

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode we’re almost celebrating almost five years worth of podcasting. We talk about the need for DNA support groups and why it’s important to DNA test your doggie; what’s happening over at MySpace (which, yes, is still a thing); an effective social media challenge; how Burger King plans to, hopefully, raise profits; and how one hotel is skipping some upgrades to get to a boutique upgrade. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.16]The Last Almost Five Years
- [00:02:01.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:24.03]Episode Overview
- [00:02:48.04]DNA Support Groups
- [00:08:54.24]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:09:07.13]MySpace Music
- [00:15:28.09]Trashtag Challenge
- [00:18:04.25]Gotta Have That BK Coffee
- [00:24:27.03]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:24:38.06]Boutique Hotel Podcast Studio
- [00:29:49.05]Madeup Word: Hepeating
Mentioned In This Episode
- First Came the Home DNA Kits. Now Come the Support Groups
- Myspace May Have Lost More Than a Decade’s Worth of User Music
- Runnin’ With The Devil Book
- Can This Social Challenge Actually Get Teens to Clean up the Planet? Looks Like It’s Working.
- Burger King Pitches a Coffee Subscription to Java-crazed Consumers
- Room & Pod: The Hot New Hotel Amenity Is a Podcast Studio
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/N2VMxmmqHlY/