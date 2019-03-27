268: Kind Eyes the Kidnapper

Subscribe on iTunes
Today we have a fairly topical episode for you. We talk about a lot of social media issues; how they are being used and why; and how an unexpected social media platform snuck in under the radar. All this and more… including why Scott’s rapper name is “Kind Eyes the Kidnapper.”
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.26]Speaking of Events
- [00:12:34.29]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:12:41.22]A Twitter Takeover
- [00:15:17.12]What Do You Check First and Why?
- [00:18:22.13]Facebook Exodus But Not Really
- [00:26:53.20]How Google Docs Got Hot
- [00:34:05.27]Madeup Word: Manel
Yes, I was, sort of, scammed, despite my hours of Netflix watching, because a man had "kind eyes."
Is the Facebook Exodus real for you?
The hottest chat app for teens will surprise you.
Mentioned In This Episode
- Oxxo
- U.S. Users Are Leaving Facebook by the Millions, Edison Research Says
- The Hottest Chat App for Teens Is … Google Docs
