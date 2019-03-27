268: Kind Eyes the Kidnapper

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Today we have a fairly topical episode for you. We talk about a lot of social media issues; how they are being used and why; and how an unexpected social media platform snuck in under the radar. All this and more… including why Scott’s rapper name is “Kind Eyes the Kidnapper.”

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.26]Speaking of Events

[00:12:34.29]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:12:41.22]A Twitter Takeover

[00:15:17.12]What Do You Check First and Why?

[00:18:22.13]Facebook Exodus But Not Really

[00:26:53.20]How Google Docs Got Hot

[00:34:05.27]Madeup Word: Manel

Tweet This

Yes, I was, sort of, scammed, despite my hours of Netflix watching, because a man had “kind eyes.”Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Is the Facebook Exodus real for you?Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The hottest chat app for teens will surprise you.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Oxxo

U.S. Users Are Leaving Facebook by the Millions, Edison Research Says

The Hottest Chat App for Teens Is … Google Docs

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/a8q7m4djEUI/