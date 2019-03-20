267: Be Kind, Please Rewind

By James Marler

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

Today we’re looking at stories that take us back in time. We talk about why a VHS VCR sale is making us happy cry; what happens on planes when the passengers get on and the pants come off; why Burger King suddenly got obsessive about 8-year-old tweets; and why you need to be wary of your iPhone apps. All this and more!

Click to Listen

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.13]Episode Overview

[00:01:23.05]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:01:45.19]VHS For The Win

[00:06:32.29]In Flight Boxers

[00:09:21.05]Weird But Smart BK

[00:10:55.22]Hide Your iPhone

[00:13:41.10]Are You Still Listening?

Tweet This

This story about a VHS VCR will make you cry for all the right reasons.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Make Sure You Like and Subscribe, Hit The Bell, and all that other stuff in a subscriber voice.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Elderly Man Sends Thank You Letter to Ebay Seller for His VCR

In Flight Boxers

Here’s Why Burger King Was Liking Your Old Tweets

Many Popular iPhone Apps Secretly Record Your Screen Without Asking

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/LWvcWlmVYz0/