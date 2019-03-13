266: Beard Elbow

By James Marler

Today we have to find the strength to record the show while Scott nurses a serious case of Beard Elbow! We talk about Delta and Diet Coke getting into the relationship business; three newsletters you need to be reading; Lufthansa getting litigious; the trap of the hobby hustle; and another downside of the side gig. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.04]Beard Elbow

[00:01:27.20]Episode Overview

[00:02:09.10]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:41.15]Creepy Diet Coke Napkins

[00:05:25.29]Three Newsletters

[00:08:23.22]Skip Flight

[00:15:34.13]Hobbies Into Hustles

[00:24:47.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:24:56.02]Unsustainable Hustle

Have you ever had a plane crush? Apparently, that's actually a thing.

Does everything NEED to be monetized?

Are people happier when they're work is their passion? OR, can they be just as happy just doing something you're good at and NOT monetizing your passion?

Mentioned In This Episode

Delta Air Lines Apologizes for ‘creepy’ Diet Coke Napkins, Is Removing Them From Flights

The Hustle

Benedict Evans

Rohit Bargava

Lufthansa Sues Passenger Who Skipped His Flight

The Modern Trap of Turning Hobbies Into Hustles

Earn Eighty Cents an Hour by Delivering Groceries with Instacart!

