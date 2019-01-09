257: A Pretend Episode

By James Marler

In today’s episode, we’re pretending… you know, because everyone else is. We talk about Popeye’s pretend emotional support chickens; Delta Bans support animals; Un-Sneakers might look a LOT like us, but they aren’t; Influencers on Instagram have pretend sponsorships; YoTube makes a pretend 2018 Rewind Video that does NOT go well. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.16]Intro

[00:00:32.12]Pretend YouTuber

[00:01:26.12]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:18.17]Deep-Fried Emotional Support Chicken

[00:05:35.22]Delta’s New Ban

[00:06:08.16]UnTrademark Infringement

[00:08:49.12]Pretend Sponsors

[00:12:16.26]Engagement Drops

[00:16:35.18]YouTube Makes Its Own Most Disliked Video

[00:21:07.23]Send Made-up Words

You can make "Un-Sneakers," and use our color scheme and font… but can we get a couple of free sneakers or something?

Does authenticity even exist anymore? #Sponsored #ButNotReally

Until vanity metrics stop driving decisions, companies, influencers – EVERYBODY – is going to try to game the system.

Mentioned In This Episode

Popeyes Is Launching ‘Emotional Support Chicken’ for Stressed Travelers Craving Fried Chicken

Delta Bans Emotional Support Animals from Long-Haul Flights, Prohibits ESA Kittens and Puppies

Un-Sneakers

Rising Instagram Stars Are Posting Fake Sponsored Content

Instagram Influencer Marketing: Engagement Rates Drop

Youtube Rewind Hides Its Community’s Biggest Moments to Appease Advertisers

