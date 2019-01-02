256: Economy Murders

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re discussing different ways people are taking advantage of how the economy works. The “Be My Eyes” app is a real thing and pretty amazing; one 7-Year-Old is crushing YouTube to the tune of $22M a year; Starkist is blaming Millennials for a 30-year drop in tuna sales; the economy is LITERALLY killing Millennials; and Burger King expertly trolls McDonalds to give people ¢1 whoppers. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:32.07]2019 Already Leaving Me Hanging

[00:01:34.25]Be My Eyes

[00:06:30.19]Big Money Toys

[00:13:04.15]Millennial Tuna

[00:17:33.07]The Economy Murders

[00:22:14.29]Whopper Trolls

Mentioned In This Episode

Be My Eyes

A 7-year-old Boy Is Making $22 Million a Year on Youtube Reviewing Toys

Tuna Fish Is Struggling Because ‘Millennials Don’t Even Own Can Openers’

Millennials Didn’t Kill the Economy. The Economy Killed Millennials.

