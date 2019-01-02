256: Economy Murders

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, we’re discussing different ways people are taking advantage of how the economy works. The “Be My Eyes” app is a real thing and pretty amazing; one 7-Year-Old is crushing YouTube to the tune of $22M a year; Starkist is blaming Millennials for a 30-year drop in tuna sales; the economy is LITERALLY killing Millennials; and Burger King expertly trolls McDonalds to give people ¢1 whoppers. All this and more!
Click to Listen
http://traffic.libsyn.com/unpodcast/UnPodcast_Ep.256.mp3
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.16]Intro
- [00:00:32.07]2019 Already Leaving Me Hanging
- [00:01:34.25]Be My Eyes
- [00:06:01.15]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:06:30.19]Big Money Toys
- [00:13:04.15]Millennial Tuna
- [00:17:33.07]The Economy Murders
- [00:22:14.29]Whopper Trolls
Tweet This
Having an endorsed or exclusive line of products has nothing to do with skill; it’s all about popularity and platform.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Stop blaming Millennials for everything. Seriously.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Be My Eyes
A 7-year-old Boy Is Making $22 Million a Year on Youtube Reviewing Toys
Tuna Fish Is Struggling Because ‘Millennials Don’t Even Own Can Openers’
Millennials Didn’t Kill the Economy. The Economy Killed Millennials.
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/LQo0IqbfgEI/