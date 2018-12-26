255: We Should Be On A Cruise

Subscribe on iTunes
In today’s episode, we demonstrate our commitment to you, our seven listeners, by being here to make this show for you when we should be on a cruise. We talk about two blind brothers; 50 Cent’s hilarious jab at Ja Rule; Amazon’s less than ethical baby registries; some rapid-fire good news from LinkedIn and Instagram; and the Wall Street Journal gives work from home fashion tips (with hilarious comments from readers). All this and more!
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:05.22]Intro
- [00:00:32.11]We SHOULD Be On A Cruise
- [00:01:26.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:02:01.19]Two Blind Brothers
- [00:04:03.26]Empty Seat Beef
- [00:05:42.20]Deceptive Babies At Amazon
- [00:07:38.08]Rapid Fire Good News
- [00:10:27.08]When The Comments Are Gold
Well, @Amazon just proved that their baby registry's are unethical and deceptive.
The moral of every story, especially the working from home story, is: Do what makes you happy.
Two Blind Brothers
50 Cent Bought All the Best Seats at Ja Rule’s Upcoming Concert, Just to Leave Them Empty
New Parents Complain Amazon Baby-Registry Ads Are Deceptive
Linked-In Changes
Instagram Will Remove Fake Likes and Follows
What to Wear to Work—When You Work at Home
