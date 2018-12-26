255: We Should Be On A Cruise

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

Google Play

RSS Feed

In today’s episode, we demonstrate our commitment to you, our seven listeners, by being here to make this show for you when we should be on a cruise. We talk about two blind brothers; 50 Cent’s hilarious jab at Ja Rule; Amazon’s less than ethical baby registries; some rapid-fire good news from LinkedIn and Instagram; and the Wall Street Journal gives work from home fashion tips (with hilarious comments from readers). All this and more!

Click to Listen

http://traffic.libsyn.com/unpodcast/UnPodcast_Ep.255.mp3

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:05.22]Intro

[00:00:32.11]We SHOULD Be On A Cruise

[00:01:26.20]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:02:01.19]Two Blind Brothers

[00:04:03.26]Empty Seat Beef

[00:05:42.20]Deceptive Babies At Amazon

[00:07:38.08]Rapid Fire Good News

[00:10:27.08]When The Comments Are Gold

Tweet This

Well, @Amazon just proved that their baby registry’s are unethical and deceptive.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

The moral of every story, especially the working from home story, is: Do what makes you happy.Powered By the Tweet This Plugin Tweet This

Mentioned In This Episode

Two Blind Brothers

50 Cent Bought All the Best Seats at Ja Rule’s Upcoming Concert, Just to Leave Them Empty

New Parents Complain Amazon Baby-Registry Ads Are Deceptive

Linked-In Changes

Instagram Will Remove Fake Likes and Follows

What to Wear to Work—When You Work at Home

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/GDEFCE7TPgI/