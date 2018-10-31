KWFinder - find long tail keywords with low SEO difficulty

247: Spooky and Sweaty

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re keeping up with out promise to work out regularly while dressed as the most frightening people ever: Keynote Speakers. We talk about why it’s probably not a good idea to get liquored up prior to your mid-flight workout; the difference between service animals and crazy people; why your hotel minibar is disappearing, and what’s taking it’s place; and baristas who need babysitters. All this and more!

Other topics include:

  • [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
  • [00:00:31.26]Intro
  • [00:01:03.11]Working Out And Falling Off The Wagon
  • [00:03:58.23]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast
  • [00:05:27.25]Mid-Flight Drunken Gains
  • [00:08:56.26]Luggage, Ticket, Passport… SQUIRREL
  • [00:14:34.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast
  • [00:15:48.26]Cocktail Butlers and Mixologists
  • [00:23:05.12]Babysitting for Baristas
  • [00:28:42.17]Made-up Word: Frunk

Mentioned In This Episode

Turns Out the Middle of a Flight Is a Bad Time to Get Those Gains

Passengers All Evacuated After Woman Brings ‘Emotional Support Squirrel’ on Plane

Forget the Minibar. At Fancy Hotels, the New Thing Is the Maxi-Bar

Starbucks to Kick in for Babysitting While Baristas Serve Coffee

