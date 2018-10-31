247: Spooky and Sweaty

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we’re keeping up with out promise to work out regularly while dressed as the most frightening people ever: Keynote Speakers. We talk about why it’s probably not a good idea to get liquored up prior to your mid-flight workout; the difference between service animals and crazy people; why your hotel minibar is disappearing, and what’s taking it’s place; and baristas who need babysitters. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:00:31.26]Intro

[00:01:03.11]Working Out And Falling Off The Wagon

[00:03:58.23]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast

[00:05:27.25]Mid-Flight Drunken Gains

[00:08:56.26]Luggage, Ticket, Passport… SQUIRREL

[00:14:34.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast

[00:15:48.26]Cocktail Butlers and Mixologists

[00:23:05.12]Babysitting for Baristas

[00:28:42.17]Made-up Word: Frunk

Mentioned In This Episode

Turns Out the Middle of a Flight Is a Bad Time to Get Those Gains

Passengers All Evacuated After Woman Brings ‘Emotional Support Squirrel’ on Plane

Forget the Minibar. At Fancy Hotels, the New Thing Is the Maxi-Bar

Starbucks to Kick in for Babysitting While Baristas Serve Coffee

