247: Spooky and Sweaty

In today’s episode, we’re keeping up with out promise to work out regularly while dressed as the most frightening people ever: Keynote Speakers. We talk about why it’s probably not a good idea to get liquored up prior to your mid-flight workout; the difference between service animals and crazy people; why your hotel minibar is disappearing, and what’s taking it’s place; and baristas who need babysitters. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:00:31.26]Intro
- [00:01:03.11]Working Out And Falling Off The Wagon
- [00:03:58.23]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast
- [00:05:27.25]Mid-Flight Drunken Gains
- [00:08:56.26]Luggage, Ticket, Passport… SQUIRREL
- [00:14:34.06]Emma Sponsorship Mention and Live UnPodcast
- [00:15:48.26]Cocktail Butlers and Mixologists
- [00:23:05.12]Babysitting for Baristas
- [00:28:42.17]Made-up Word: Frunk
Mentioned In This Episode
Turns Out the Middle of a Flight Is a Bad Time to Get Those Gains
Passengers All Evacuated After Woman Brings ‘Emotional Support Squirrel’ on Plane
Forget the Minibar. At Fancy Hotels, the New Thing Is the Maxi-Bar
Starbucks to Kick in for Babysitting While Baristas Serve Coffee
