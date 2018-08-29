238: Hanging On by a Kitestring

Subscribe on iTunes
We’re taking a little bit of time off this summer for family time, but we don’t want you, our loyal seven listeners, to miss out. So we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes over the next few of weeks. This is a special rebroadcast of Episode 116 with special guest Chris Farias of Kitestring.
In this episode of the UnPodcast we welcome back our friend Chris Farias of Kitestring to join us in discussing the importance of design and visual branding, the pointlessness of designing by committee, the minefield of feedback, and how to use mispellings to flush out the jerks.
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:30.29]Our First Ever Returning Guest
- [00:01:29.09]Canadian Windshield Wiper Fluid
- [00:02:33.10]The Terror of Feedback
- [00:12:19.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:12:30.18]The Importance of Design
- [00:17:42.22]Reviewing Customers
- [00:26:18.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention
- [00:26:38.18]Do We Think Email Is Dead?
- And so much more…
Creativity is 100% subjective.
When giving feedback, never say "let's talk tomorrow."
Design is best when it's not noticed.
A camel is a horse designed by a board.
Anybody who says something "is dead" is probably trying to sell you an alternative.
Items Mentioned In This Episode
- Kitestring
- ContractorsCustomers.com – https://contractorscustomers.com/
