238: Hanging On by a Kitestring

By Scott Stratten

Subscribe on iTunes

RSS Feed

We’re taking a little bit of time off this summer for family time, but we don’t want you, our loyal seven listeners, to miss out. So we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes over the next few of weeks. This is a special rebroadcast of Episode 116 with special guest Chris Farias of Kitestring.

In this episode of the UnPodcast we welcome back our friend Chris Farias of Kitestring to join us in discussing the importance of design and visual branding, the pointlessness of designing by committee, the minefield of feedback, and how to use mispellings to flush out the jerks.

Click to Watch

Click to Listen

http://traffic.libsyn.com/unpodcast/UnPodcast_Ep.238.mp3

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:30.29]Our First Ever Returning Guest

[00:01:29.09]Canadian Windshield Wiper Fluid

[00:02:33.10]The Terror of Feedback

[00:12:19.16]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:12:30.18]The Importance of Design

[00:17:42.22]Reviewing Customers

[00:26:18.28]Emma Sponsorship Mention

[00:26:38.18]Do We Think Email Is Dead?

And so much more…

Tweet This

Creativity is 100% subjective.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

When giving feedback, never say “let’s talk tomorrow.”Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Design is best when it’s not noticed.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

A camel is a horse designed by a board.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Anybody who says something “is dead” is probably trying to sell you an alternative.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This

Items Mentioned In This Episode

Kitestring

ContractorsCustomers.com – https://contractorscustomers.com/

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/DPlizRr0O6M/