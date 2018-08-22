237: Networking in Your Local Community

By Scott Stratten

We’re taking a little bit of time off this summer for family time, but we don’t want you, our loyal seven listeners, to miss out. So we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes over the next few of weeks. This is a special rebroadcast of Episode 30 with special guest Chris Farias of Kitestring.

On this episode of the UnPodcast, we interviewed Chris Farias of Kitestring on the topic of being an ambassador for a local area. Chris shared his experience with moving to a town with a bad reputation and his part in changing the way the city is viewed. We also discussed excuses that people make about why they don’t do social, and the real truth behind their words.

Other topics include:

The importance of a professional headshot that is current, and what to do when you can’t afford to hire a professional photographer [00:04:41.18]

Impenetrable brands [00:06:42.26]

Kitestring interview about upcoming book [00:08:03.12]

Whether or not to use a logo or photo of yourself as an avatar [00:08:32.07]

The challenge of multiple person social media accounts [00:10:02.20]

The impact of trashing businesses online [00:12:32.14]

Building brand ambassadors [00:14:01.10]

One Spark [00:17:03.01]

Why we interviewed Chris for UnSelling and for this podcast episode [00:22:26.17]

When brands should hire social media help [00:31:20.08]

The importance of classifying social media as an actual business practice [00:33:08.20]

The importance of speaking the language of your clients [00:37:23.17]

What networking should look like [00:46:00.07]

And so much more. . .

