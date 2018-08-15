236: Combining Business and Improv with Ron Tite

By Scott Stratten

We’re taking a little bit of time off this summer for family time, but we don’t want you, our loyal seven listeners, to miss out. So we’re revisiting some of our favorite episodes over the next few of weeks. This is a special rebroadcast of Episode 63 with special guest Ron Tite.

On this episode of the UnPodcast, for only the second time in the history of the UnPodcast, we had a guest. Ron Tite, of The Tite Group joined us to discuss the intersection of improv and business.

Among other things we discussed why it’s better to bill yourself as a business speaker (who happens to be funny) rather than a comedian, the rules of improv, and great lessons business owners can learn from improv.

We also talked about how to increase team loyalty, the difference between leaders and managers, and one thing that works across all generations.

Other topics include:

[00:00:34.28] The best way to spend $500

[00:02:16.09] One of the best speakers in the business

[00:03:11.26] Monkey Toast

[00:04:41.22] Alison’s profession

[00:05:50.20] The best guest ever

[00:07:51.10] The rules of improv

[00:08:18.28] What business owners can learn from improv

[00:08:56.10] The art of the riff

[00:09:58.24] The biggest barrier to great collaboration

[00:10:43.27] A huge problem in organizations

[00:11:12.01] Scott’s actual, living, breathing hell

[00:12:57.19] The worst vacation ever

[00:15:38.06] How politics play into business

[00:15:54.11] Why Ron is the lowest paid person in his agency

[00:16:39.06] How to increase team loyalty

[00:17:13.17] Leaders vs. managers

[00:18:12.01] The last thing you should want as a business owner

[00:19:31.21] Something that has worked across all generations

[00:20:04.02] When we give the most attention to someone

[00:20:59.21] Where branding happens

[00:21:45.25] Helping team members find the right fit

[00:22:40.07] A legendary advertising agency story

[00:23:30.11] A story that did the rounds last week

[00:24:04.15] Why a company didn’t want to hire Scott

[00:25:50.17] Conference crashers

[00:28:23.25] When humor isn’t appropriate in business

[00:29:27.06] The rules of comedy

[00:31:25.09] How to use humor to make your point

[00:32:14.16] When silence is golden

[00:32:32.14] The importance of timing

[00:35:20.16] What you don’t want people to think in the standup world

[00:35:59.16] The importance of imperfection in your presentation

[00:37:32.19] The line that makes people stop talking

[00:38:12.20] Scott makes sure his bio never says this

And so much more. . .

Your job as a company is to attract and retain great people. [Tweet This]

If you don’t trust the people working for you, they shouldn’t be working for you. [Tweet This]

Do you just want laughs, or do you want to make an impact? [Tweet This]

Even spontaneity can be practiced. [Tweet This]

Items mentioned in this episode

