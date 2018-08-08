235: The Sweet Sounds of Summer

By Scott Stratten

In today’s episode, we discuss cash flow and friends and family discounts, and why they don’t go together. Lots of insights and all of the sounds that go togather bather: mowing grass, dogs snoring and the UnPodcast… the sweet sounds of summer. All of this and more!

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:01:54.24]The 3000 and the 7

[00:02:22.11]The Path of Least Resistance

[00:08:17.07]Rickshaws Over Cabs

[00:19:17.16]Friends and Family Discount?

If a gas station vaccuum cleaner takes money easier than your business does, you're in trouble.

Your job as an entrepreneur is cash flow. Make the customer/client's path of least resistance lead to your wallet.

You're not honoring somebody's business if you aren't willing to pay them for that business, or, at least, treat them well for that business. #FriendsAndFamilyDiscountsAreNotSustainable

If you are the only person in your business, you are not scalable. #BeGoodToYourself

