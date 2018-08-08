235: The Sweet Sounds of Summer

Subscribe on iTunes
Google Play
RSS Feed
In today’s episode, we discuss cash flow and friends and family discounts, and why they don’t go together. Lots of insights and all of the sounds that go togather bather: mowing grass, dogs snoring and the UnPodcast… the sweet sounds of summer. All of this and more!
Click to Listen
http://traffic.libsyn.com/unpodcast/UnPodcast_Ep.235.mp3
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:26.21]UnSponsor: Imaging USA
- [00:01:54.24]The 3000 and the 7
- [00:02:22.11]The Path of Least Resistance
- [00:08:17.07]Rickshaws Over Cabs
- [00:19:17.16]Friends and Family Discount?
Tweet This
If a gas station vaccuum cleaner takes money easier than your business does, you’re in trouble.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Your job as an entrepreneur is cash flow. Make the customer/client’s path of least resistance lead to your wallet.Powered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
You’re not honoring somebody’s business if you aren’t willing to pay them for that business, or, at least, treat them well for that business. #FriendsAndFamilyDiscountsAreNotSustainablePowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
If you are the only person in your business, you are not scalable. #BeGoodToYourselfPowered By the Tweet This PluginTweet This
Mentioned In This Episode
Imaging USA
Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/unmarketing/~3/4htEgIb0kyA/