234: Summer Business School

In this episode we’re taking you to Summer Business School. We talk about the effects of fake science on water sales; Facebook is finally charging a fee… sort of; Apple’s new automatic 911 dialer; how ESPN used tech to troll iPhone users during the NBA finals; this just in… Millennials have ruined something else probably; and a made-up word so funny Scott could barely get through it. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:26.11]It’s Summer School

[00:00:58.08]Today’s UnSponsor: Hot Dog Water & Spoilers

[00:01:57.20]Hot Dog Water

[00:05:47.11]So Facebook Is Charging Fees?

[00:10:41.21]Auto 911

[00:14:52.09]ESPN Trolls

[00:17:44.02]Millennials Ruined Something Else Or Something

[00:20:11.07]Made-Up Word: Pooper-intendent

Mentioned In This Episode

‘Hot Dog Water’ Ceo Gets Profit and Laughs at Event As He Tests How Health Claim Marketing Boost in Sales

Facebook Groups May Soon Charge Monthly Subscription Fees for Access

iPhones Will Share Your Exact Location With 911

ESPN Freaked Out iPhone Users by Trolling Them With AirDrop During the NBA Finals

Onerous Ecommerce Checkout Processes May Be Driving Millennials Away

‘Defecating’ School Superintendent Requests Full Surveillance Video of Alleged Deed

