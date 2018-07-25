233: International House of Podcasting

By Scott Stratten

In this episode we’re continuing our SummerFest, 2018! We talk about Velcro… wait not “velcro” but… we’re still confused; why Subway is ditching breakfast; how IHOP almost didn’t come close to breaking the Internet with a poorly thought out campaign; and why Amazon’s Last-Mile delivery service is expanding. All this and more from your International House of Podcasting!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.14]This Is What Life Is Like

[00:01:51.21]Don’t Say Velcro

[00:09:50.09]Subs Are For Lunch

[00:21:29.07]IHOP… I mean IHOB… I mean…

[00:25:22.28]Amazon’s Last Mile

[00:31:39.14]Movie Theater Snacks At Home

[00:35:52.29]Made-Up Word: Groutfit

Mentioned In This Episode

Today’s UnSponsor: Velcro

Thank You For Your Feedback – Don’t Say Velcro

Subway Is Backing Off Breakfast, and It Reveals a Growing Problem Plaguing the Restaurant Industry

IHOP Becomes IHOB, The International House Of … Burgers

Turns Out IHOP’s Burger Stunt Didn’t Do Much to Drive Foot Traffic

Amazon Launches a Last-mile Delivery Program Powered by Entrepreneurs

Cineplex to Offer Concession Stand Snack Deliveries in Four Provinces

