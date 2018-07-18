232: Mumble Podcasting

By Scott Stratten

In this episode we’re mumbling our way through a hodgepodge of stories. We talk about Samsung’s surprising oops; what’s going on with Whole Foods and bees; and how a 130-year-old magazine became incredibly relevant. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:42.29]Working On Warmups

[00:03:42.18]Samsung’s Picture Oops

[00:09:55.08]Whole Foods IG and Bees

[00:13:42.16]National Geographic Is Incredibly Social

[00:19:29.00]Made-Up Word: Shrinkflation

Mentioned In This Episode

Todays Unsponsor: Cake and Loaf Bakery

The Gayest Cake Ever

Whole Foods Wipes Instagram Page Clean To Raise Awareness About The Declining Bee Population

If People Left Parties Like They Leave Facebook

How National Geographic Uses Instagram to Stay Relevant

National Geographic Ranked Top Social Brand in 2017 by Shareablee

