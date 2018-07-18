232: Mumble Podcasting

Subscribe on iTunes
In this episode we’re mumbling our way through a hodgepodge of stories. We talk about Samsung’s surprising oops; what’s going on with Whole Foods and bees; and how a 130-year-old magazine became incredibly relevant. All this and more!
Other topics include:
- [00:00:00.00]Intro
- [00:00:42.29]Working On Warmups
- [00:03:42.18]Samsung’s Picture Oops
- [00:09:55.08]Whole Foods IG and Bees
- [00:13:42.16]National Geographic Is Incredibly Social
- [00:19:29.00]Made-Up Word: Shrinkflation
Mentioned In This Episode
Todays Unsponsor: Cake and Loaf Bakery
The Gayest Cake Ever
Whole Foods Wipes Instagram Page Clean To Raise Awareness About The Declining Bee Population
If People Left Parties Like They Leave Facebook
How National Geographic Uses Instagram to Stay Relevant
National Geographic Ranked Top Social Brand in 2017 by Shareablee
