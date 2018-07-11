231: Killing Jobs

By Scott Stratten

In this episode we’re looking at jobs stuff. We discuss lemonade stand legal fees; why Buc-ee’s is our favorite gas station; what it means to be an employee with benefits; and why killing the job interview might be more important than you think. All this and more!

Other topics include:

[00:00:00.00]Intro

[00:00:27.21]Episode Overview

[00:01:23.24]Nova Fitness: Our UnSponsor

[00:03:02.19]Lemonade Stand Legal-Ade

[00:09:47.04]Buc-ee’s: Our Favorite Gas Station

[00:19:16.15]Employees With Benefits

[00:24:49.07]Killing the Job Interview

People in the warehouse or the call centre are just as important as the "higher ups."

Mentioned In This Episode

Nova Gym

For Kids Getting Busted for Running Lemonade Stands Without Permits, These Guys Are Here to Help

Buc-ee’s: Our Favorite Gas Station

A Chain of Texas Convenience Stores With a Cult-like Following Chooses to Display Pay, Vacation Time, and Its 401k Plan on Big Signs, and It Doesn’t Plan to Stop Any Time Soon

Rent the Runway Ceo: Giving All Employees the Same Benefits Is the ‘Right Thing to Do’

Treating Workers Fairly at Rent the Runway

Killing the Job Interview

