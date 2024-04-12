2024 RIMAN North America Annual Convention

By Team Business For Home

GOING FOR MORE IN 2024: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 RIMAN ANNUAL CONVENTION

Over 2000 RIMAN North America Planners convened at the Anaheim Marriott for the highly anticipated 2024 RIMAN Convention on April 6 & 7. As RIMAN’s largest event to-date, it symbolized the enthusiastic reception the company has received in the North American market since its Grand Opening in March of 2023, highlighting the maturity and stability achieved in the direct selling marketplace.

This annual celebration of the partnership between RIMAN corporate and its field offered elite annual recognition opportunities, exciting corporate launches and announcements, and a plethora of motivational and vision-setting content.

Founder & Chairman Mr. Joong Hyun Ahn

RIMAN Korea CEO, Mr. Young Su Hwang, showcased their unwavering support for the North American market by attending the event from RIMAN’s Headquarters in South Korea, alongside

Riman North America’s General Manager, Ms. Betty Perez, and

President of Sales Mr. Danny Bae.

Mr. Ahn delivered an inspiring message, reaffirming his dedication to continuous global innovation and introducing Riman’s latest endeavor: the establishment of a Smart Farm, poised to position Riman as the sole vertically integrated company for centella asiatica, BYoungPool.

Aligned with this vision, the Convention heralded a wave of exciting product innovation announcements. Attendees were the first to witness the unveiling of the reformulated Beauty Collagen Ampoule in North America. The all-new Beauty Collagen EX product, scheduled for release in Q3, promises the same exceptional skin health benefits as its predecessor, along with increased immune support and UV damage protection. RIMAN also introduced an enhanced super fiber offering, featuring a 28-sachet pack, to broaden accessibility to a wider audience as an entry product.

Riman’s horizon includes continued global expansion. With Riman North America’s success demonstrating global market approval, Riman opened Taiwan in the past year and announced the launch of Hong Kong this summer. Plans for additional country launches in the next 12-24 months aim to further spread the Riman difference worldwide.

A standout moment was the announcement of the second annual RIMAN Retreats trip to RIMAN’s exclusive 5-star resort in their heritage homeland of Jeju Island, RIMAN Village. Following the success of the inaugural trip in 2023, where over 50 top RIMAN producers experienced the beauty of Jeju Island and immersed themselves in RIMAN’s heritage brand story, this tradition will continue in 2024 and beyond.

Founder & Chairman, Mr. Joong Hyun Ahn and Betty Perez

Esteemed RIMAN leaders took center stage, delivering compelling content ranging from cultivating a success mindset and strategizing for business success to building a robust customer base and expanding globally. Recognition was also at the forefront of this event, with RIMAN recognizing an impressive 15 new Directors, 3 NEW Senior Directors, and hundreds of Team Leaders.

The next stop for RIMAN North America is the RIMAN Roadmap Event on September 14 & 15th at the Hyatt Regency Irvine. This event will serve as the ultimate training destination for Planners, offering advanced master classes and empowering training sessions designed to elevate their sales, enhance their social media presence, and refine their team-building capabilities.

About RIMAN

RIMAN is committed to self-care products based on eastern practices of holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and honoring oneself. Their patented technology has innovatively combined this ancient Korean skincare tradition with rare, sustainably sourced ingredients from Jeju Island to create “a difference you’ll love.” Their best-selling K-Beauty skincare line is scientifically-backed and designed to cleanse, hydrate, and protect the skin for a natural, radiant glow.

In addition, their product lines Botalab and Lifening offer unprecedented results in personal care and nutrition with gut health and collagen products. Since its establishment in 2018, RIMAN has generated over $2 billion in revenue through more than 400,000 Beauty Planners, sold over 30,000,000 units under 13 patents, and won over 28 awards. Their products are a beautiful combination of tradition and innovation, powered by liposome technology, and comprise the “RIMAN Ritual.”

