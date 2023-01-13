2022: ibüümerang’s Biggest Year Yet

By Team Business For Home

Throughout 2022, ibüümerang made company history time and time again: recognizing thousands of newly achieved ranks, such as the first Presidential Diamonds, the introduction of new and exciting travel and trade technologies, and events hosted in every corner of the world, including ibüümerang’s first European event.

The leadership in ibüümerang increased tenfold with all the new ranks broken;

two new Presidential Diamonds,

five new Black Diamonds,

nine new Blue Diamonds, and

30 new Diamond Ambassadors were created in 2022 alone.

With ibüümerang’s introduction of new events and avenues, paired with the incredible company momentum created, 2022 was a groundbreaking year that will lead to an even brighter future for years to come.

Take a speed run through the incredible ibüümerang events hosted in 2022 by checking out the official recap video below:

About ibüümerang:

Officially launched on September 1, 2019, ibüümerang was founded on the vision and mission of giving back to others without expecting anything in return.

ibüümerang pioneered the concept of “you only earn when your customers save,” and supports the BüüM Foundation in providing an abundant life for every child on the planet.

For more information on ibüümerang and its top-tier leadership team, visit the company website at www.ibuumerang.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/01/2022-ibuumerangs-biggest-year-yet/