2 Of The Biggest Vietnamese Network Marketing Leaders Join Q Sciences

Khai Huynh‘s life is a story of resilience and reinvention. Immigrating to the U.S. in the early 1990s, his family faced significant challenges including language barriers and financial constraints.

At 14, Khai moved to a foster home and took his first job at 15, all while attending school full-time. He graduated from Dordt University in 2002 with a B.S. in Computer Sciences.

After six years as a software developer, Khai faced a life-changing diagnosis of multiple sclerosis that led to paralysis. This forced him to pivot his career towards Network Marketing.

Despite initial struggles, Khai persevered and has earned over five million dollars in the last nine years.

Recently, concerned about his teammates’ financial struggles, Khai sought a new opportunity and found Q Sciences. The company met all his criteria: strong leadership, effective products, a transparent compensation plan, and optimal timing for growth. Khai believes that Q Sciences is the ideal platform for his team’s success.

AN Nguyen arrived in the US with his family in 1993 empty handed, he started a new life by doing dishes, picking cans to help support the family which consists of his mom and 4 other siblings. Working part-time and going to school full time, he graduated from UC Davis with a B.S. degree, and later on an MBA in Marketing.

The path led him to open one and then a few more Vietnamese restaurants. That has been the result of handwork and unrelenting pursuit of success. That was also the proof that anything is possible if you have both desire and commitment.

He was introduced to network marketing in 2010, and immediately recognized the tremendous opportunity. Once more, he worked diligently and consistently and has achieved more than most. He has earned more than $5 million dollars by building a global organization in more than 20 countries.

Kieu was born in Vietnam and migrated to the U.S.A with her family in 1993 when she was 16 years old. They settled in Springfield, MA. The first few years were hard, they had to adjust to the new culture, environment and especially the cold snowy weather. On the cold winter days, her toes and fingers would be frozen due to inadequate clothing. Her parents worked hard and constantly reminded her to study hard for a better future.

If there is one thing that sets Kieu apart, that’s her focus and determination in reaching her goal. She finished high school with honors and attended the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She graduated with a doctorate degree in pharmacy in 2003. A whole new exciting career path was laid out in front of her.

In 2006 she got married to her long time friend An Nguyen. Together they have 3 beautiful daughers.

Kieu’s career path took a turn in 2010 when An was introduced to network marketing. Without hesitation he started but Kieu had her doubts. In January 2012 Kieu had a chance to attend a large Kick-Off event, it was there her vision for the future changed. She saw the opportunity to be in charge of her life and possibly help others. She decided to pursue her dreams with the business opportunity.

Today Kieu is a great mother who spends a lot of time with her husband and three daughters, she loves gardening. At the same time, she is a strong leader for her team, leading training for her team who is now spread all over the world.

Her goal is to continue expanding her business so she could inspire many more women around the world to pursue their dreams.

It is possible to live a wonderful and meaningful life. All we need is the right opportunity and with Q we have found that and we are excited to plant our flag and call Q Sciences our home.

About Q Sciences

Q Sciences is a Utah-based wellness company dedicated to its customers, Independent Business Owners, and employees. Built on a foundation of proven science, Q Sciences’ mission is to improve the quality of life through its core line of wellness supplements and innovative fitness products.

More information about the company’s cutting-edge products based on the most advanced science and technology is available at https://www.qsciences.com.

