16 Surprising Things Call Center AI Can (And Can’t) Do

By Lars Lofgren

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a transformative force in many industries and verticals, including the call centers of businesses everywhere. …

16 Surprising Things Call Center AI Can (And Can’t) Do Read More »

The post 16 Surprising Things Call Center AI Can (And Can’t) Do appeared first on .

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/call-center-ai/