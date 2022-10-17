10,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.
Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.
Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.
If your company is not listed, please add them to our company database or log a support ticket.
What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?
If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!
Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).
To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.
This poll is closed, it is no longer possible to vote
The poll will end 31 October 2022
at 5.00 pm (Amsterdam Time)
How to vote: download or update the
FREE App for iOS (Click here)
or
FREE App for Android (Click here)
In the App, in the lower right corner click “Poll”
Select your answer and click “Vote Now”
The Top 60:
After 10,040 votes:
1.
Success Factory
2,607 votes
2.
iX Global
1,872 votes
3.
APL GO
842 votes
4.
Vida Divina
529 votes
5.
OmegaPro
396 votes
6.
PhytoScience
338 votes
7.
Bravenly Global
305 votes
8.
Chogan
294 votes
9.
Arvea Nature
291 votes
10.
Awakend
281 votes
11.
MyDailyChoice
247 votes
12.
E-ntrepreneur
215 votes
13.
Zinzino
180 votes
14.
Lyconet
121 votes
15.
Arieyl
99 votes
16.
Alliance In Motion
95 votes
17.
Decentra
92 votes
18.
Nui Social
91 votes
19.
Validus
73 votes
20.
Vestige Marketing
61 votes
21.
PM International
60 votes
22.
Total Life Changes
55 votes
23.
4Life
54 votes
24.
Crowd1
46 votes
25.
QNet
41 votes
26.
Seacret Direct
39 votes
27.
New Hope Global
34 votes
28.
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)
33 votes
29.
ByDzyne
28 votes
30.
Jeunesse
27 votes
31.
IM Mastery Academy
19 votes
32.
BE
19 votes
33.
iGenius
19 votes
34.
Modere
17 votes
35.
QuiAri
17 votes
36.
DuoLife
16 votes
37.
Neumi
16 votes
38.
Opulence Global
15 votes
39.
Beauty Society
15 votes
40.
Amway
14 votes
41.
Monat Global
13 votes
42.
ACN
13 votes
43.
Isagenix
12 votes
44.
DreamTrips International
12 votes
45.
Vasayo
11 votes
46.
Herbalife
10 votes
47.
MI Lifestyle
10 votes
48.
7k Metals
10 votes
49.
Melaleuca
9 votes
50.
Atomy
9 votes
51.
Velovita
9 votes
52.
Elomir
9 votes
53.
Nu Skin
8 votes
54.
DoTerra
8 votes
55.
Mannatech
8 votes
56.
iBuumerang
8 votes
57.
Zeta Group
8 votes
58.
Young Living
7 votes
59.
Forever Living Products
7 votes
60.
SeneGence
7 votes
Total voters: 10,040
-
Success Factory
(26%, 2,607 votes)
-
iX Global
(18.6%, 1,872 votes)
-
APL GO
(8.4%, 842 votes)
-
Vida Divina
(5.3%, 529 votes)
-
OmegaPro
(3.9%, 396 votes)
-
PhytoScience
(3.4%, 338 votes)
-
Bravenly Global
(3%, 305 votes)
-
Chogan
(2.9%, 294 votes)
-
Arvea Nature
(2.9%, 291 votes)
-
Awakend
(2.8%, 281 votes)
-
MyDailyChoice
(2.5%, 247 votes)
-
E-ntrepreneur
(2.1%, 215 votes)
-
Zinzino
(1.8%, 180 votes)
-
Lyconet
(1.2%, 121 votes)
-
Arieyl
(1%, 99 votes)
-
Alliance In Motion
(0.9%, 95 votes)
-
Decentra
(0.9%, 92 votes)
-
Nui Social
(0.9%, 91 votes)
-
Validus
(0.7%, 73 votes)
-
Vestige Marketing
(0.6%, 61 votes)
-
PM International
(0.6%, 60 votes)
-
Total Life Changes
(0.5%, 55 votes)
-
4Life
(0.5%, 54 votes)
-
Crowd1
(0.5%, 46 votes)
-
QNet
(0.4%, 41 votes)
-
Seacret Direct
(0.4%, 39 votes)
-
New Hope Global
(0.3%, 34 votes)
-
GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)
(0.3%, 33 votes)
-
ByDzyne
(0.3%, 28 votes)
-
Jeunesse
(0.3%, 27 votes)
-
IM Mastery Academy
(0.2%, 19 votes)
-
BE
(0.2%, 19 votes)
-
iGenius
(0.2%, 19 votes)
-
Modere
(0.2%, 17 votes)
-
QuiAri
(0.2%, 17 votes)
-
DuoLife
(0.2%, 16 votes)
-
Neumi
(0.2%, 16 votes)
-
Opulence Global
(0.1%, 15 votes)
-
Beauty Society
(0.1%, 15 votes)
-
Amway
(0.1%, 14 votes)
-
Monat Global
(0.1%, 13 votes)
-
ACN
(0.1%, 13 votes)
-
Isagenix
(0.1%, 12 votes)
-
DreamTrips International
(0.1%, 12 votes)
-
Vasayo
(0.1%, 11 votes)
-
Herbalife
(0.1%, 10 votes)
-
MI Lifestyle
(0.1%, 10 votes)
-
7k Metals
(0.1%, 10 votes)
-
Melaleuca
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
Atomy
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
Velovita
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
Elomir
(0.1%, 9 votes)
-
Nu Skin
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
DoTerra
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Mannatech
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
iBuumerang
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Zeta Group
(0.1%, 8 votes)
-
Young Living
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
Forever Living Products
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
SeneGence
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
ModiCare
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
New U Life
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
LifeVantage
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
QSciences
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
Rain International
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
SuperLife World
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
Ascira
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
Jump To Health
(0.1%, 7 votes)
-
USANA
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Pruvit
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Plexus Worldwide
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Activz Global
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Academy Owner
(0.1%, 6 votes)
-
Oriflame
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Scentsy
(0%, 5 votes)
-
Juuva
(0%, 5 votes)
-
IAM Worldwide
(0%, 5 votes)
-
NewAge
(0%, 4 votes)
-
LifeWave
(0%, 4 votes)
-
ÜFORIA Science
(0%, 4 votes)
-
Longrich
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Unicity
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Color Street
(0%, 3 votes)
-
LegalShield
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Acti-Labs
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Anovite
(0%, 3 votes)
-
AGOA Home
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Olbali
(0%, 3 votes)
-
Mary Kay
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Ambit Energy
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Amore Pacific
(0%, 2 votes)
-
RCM Marketing
(0%, 2 votes)
-
VIIVA
(0%, 2 votes)
-
5Linx
(0%, 2 votes)
-
B-Epic
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Teoma
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Successmore
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Adornable.u
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Magnessa
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Voxx Life
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Bellame
(0%, 2 votes)
-
BF Suma
(0%, 2 votes)
-
MaVie
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Nvisionu
(0%, 2 votes)
-
Avon Products
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Primerica
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Rodan and Fields
(0%, 1 votes)
-
DXN Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Arbonne International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Juice Plus+
(0%, 1 votes)
-
It Works! Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Omnilife
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Nature’s Sunshine
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Neora
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Apollo China
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Sunrider International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Immunotec Research
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Greenway Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Paparazzi Accessories
(0%, 1 votes)
-
ASEA
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Menard Cosmetics
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Ann Summers
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Gano Excel
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Youngevity
(0%, 1 votes)
-
NeoLife
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Synergy International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
InCruises
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Zhulian Marketing
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Siberian Health
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AMC International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Valentus
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AmeriPlan USA
(0%, 1 votes)
-
VYVO
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Max International
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Aerus
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Kannaway
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Financial Education Services
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Bonvera
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Global Intellect Service
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Onehope Wine
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Creative Memories
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Glaze Trading India
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Xelliss
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Allysian Sciences
(0%, 1 votes)
-
First Scrap Global
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Asclepius wellness
(0%, 1 votes)
-
AMAKHA PARIS
(0%, 1 votes)
-
HPH
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Life Is Good
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Stemtech
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Akuna Health Products
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Avena Original
(0%, 1 votes)
-
HempMate
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Scent Team
(0%, 1 votes)
-
The CC Originals
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Young Entrepreneur Project
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Zyndio
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Adriatikus Group
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Arego Life
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Aspiring
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Auvoria Prime
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Basic Reset
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Cellis Health
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Felice Café
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Maxener Wellness
(0%, 1 votes)
-
QN Europe
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Riseoo
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Savings Highway
(0%, 1 votes)
-
Strongbox250
(0%, 1 votes)
The post 10,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023 appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.
Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/10000-votes-for-the-top-direct-selling-companies-poll-2023/