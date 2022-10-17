10,000+ Votes For The Top Direct Selling Companies Poll 2023

By Team Business For Home

Business For Home is compiling the Top Direct Selling Companies in the world for 2023. You can choose from over 750+ Top Direct Selling opportunities.

Last year 100,000+ Direct Sales Professionals participated in the 2022 poll.

Many people think of cosmetics, wellness products and home décor as products that are often sold through direct sales, but add to that countless other product categories including kitchen products, high end jewellery, clothing, organic gardening supplies, Forex, spa products, scrapbooking supplies, rubber stamps and much, much more.

What is the top company? Is it a North America based company? Or a company from Asia, Europe, or South America?

If you vote, the result will be on-line immediately!

Voting is in real time, to keep our polls honest, you can vote 1 time only, through our app (iOS and Android).

To prevent “fraud” we have implemented a number of undisclosed algorithms. Do not try to vote multiple times, we notice that, and it gives you as your company a bad name.

The Top 60:

After 10,040 votes:



1.

Success Factory



2,607 votes



2.

iX Global



1,872 votes



3.

APL GO



842 votes



4.

Vida Divina



529 votes



5.

OmegaPro



396 votes



6.

PhytoScience



338 votes



7.

Bravenly Global



305 votes



8.

Chogan



294 votes



9.

Arvea Nature



291 votes



10.

Awakend



281 votes



11.

MyDailyChoice



247 votes



12.

E-ntrepreneur



215 votes



13.

Zinzino



180 votes



14.

Lyconet



121 votes



15.

Arieyl



99 votes



16.

Alliance In Motion



95 votes



17.

Decentra



92 votes



18.

Nui Social



91 votes



19.

Validus



73 votes



20.

Vestige Marketing



61 votes



21.

PM International



60 votes



22.

Total Life Changes



55 votes



23.

4Life



54 votes



24.

Crowd1



46 votes



25.

QNet



41 votes



26.

Seacret Direct



39 votes



27.

New Hope Global



34 votes



28.

GSPartners (Gold Standard Bank)



33 votes



29.

ByDzyne



28 votes



30.

Jeunesse



27 votes



31.

IM Mastery Academy



19 votes



32.

BE



19 votes



33.

iGenius



19 votes



34.

Modere



17 votes



35.

QuiAri



17 votes



36.

DuoLife



16 votes



37.

Neumi



16 votes



38.

Opulence Global



15 votes



39.

Beauty Society



15 votes



40.

Amway



14 votes



41.

Monat Global



13 votes



42.

ACN



13 votes



43.

Isagenix



12 votes



44.

DreamTrips International



12 votes



45.

Vasayo



11 votes



46.

Herbalife



10 votes



47.

MI Lifestyle



10 votes



48.

7k Metals



10 votes



49.

Melaleuca



9 votes



50.

Atomy



9 votes



51.

Velovita



9 votes



52.

Elomir



9 votes



53.

Nu Skin



8 votes



54.

DoTerra



8 votes



55.

Mannatech



8 votes



56.

iBuumerang



8 votes



57.

Zeta Group



8 votes



58.

Young Living



7 votes



59.

Forever Living Products



7 votes



60.

SeneGence



7 votes

