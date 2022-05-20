10 Year Industry Veteran, Miguel Guerrero from Spain, Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

As inflation rises and the global economy starts to slide, QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Miguel Guerrero from Barcelona, Spain feels prepared for whatever comes his way.

He struggled during the financial crisis of 2008-2009 when there were no jobs, mass layoffs, and a collapse of the housing market. Fortunately, a friend, QuiAri Champion Promoter, Walter Suarez, recommended Network Marketing.

“I’ve been in the Network Marketing industry for over 10 years now. Champion Promoter, Walter Suarez helped change my life twice.

The first time by introducing me to MLM, and the second time by introducing me to QuiAri.

I’m so incredibly grateful. He completely changed my mindset. I used to be worried that if I didn’t have a job, I wouldn’t be able to live.

Thanks to Walter, I’ve realized you don’t need a job to survive, you need a business. My success as a QuiAri Business Owner has exceeded all my expectations – and it only keeps getting better,”

stated Rock Star Promoter Miguel Guerrero.

Time freedom, financial freedom, and not having to report to a boss are the perks that Miguel enjoys about the MLM industry, but he said that QuiAri offers much more than he expected.

“Joining QuiAri feels like being upgraded to first class. There is an abundance of resources available that I’ve never had before in other companies.

A Real-Time Free Tour Marketing System, access to a state-of-the-art Portal, a hi-tech mobile app that makes “cha-ching” sounds every time I get paid, innovative videos and presentations created by Emmy-winning production companies, and more.

But the cherry on top has to be Same Day Pay. After you start getting paid commissions earned in just 5 minutes, there is no going back. QuiAri is the last company I will ever need to join,”

said Promoter Miguel Guerrero.

Miguel has climbed the ranks quickly at QuiAri. He has reached the high rank of “Rock Star” at QuiAri all while using the products to help him get over his addiction to sugary Energy Drinks.

“I couldn’t function without my Monster Energy Drink. I was drinking at 1-2 daily until I started taking QuiAri products.

QuiAri Shake with the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry, nourished my body with essential vitamins, minerals, and, of course, the extreme antioxidant power of the Maqui Berry.

When I combined the Shake with QuiAri Energy, I felt ready to conquer the world, plus my clothes fit better,”

said Miguel Guerrero.

With many weight loss and energy products available all over the world, Miguel said that he admires QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and the Executive Team for developing a “game-changing” product that you can’t find anywhere else. He was also surprised to see a revolutionary Compensation Plan with generous incentives.

“We’re in a time of crisis. People need to get paid in 5 minutes, they need better health, they need to find another way to earn money and stay ahead of inflation.

QuiAri has one of the highest payouts in the entire industry and one of the largest global footprints of any company – 200 countries and counting. Keep in mind, QuiAri is less than 3 years old and is already in a class by itself,”

said Miguel Guerrero.

QuiAri’s Promoters have been an unstoppable force in sharing QuiAri with others throughout the world. Miguel said that it’s not just people in Spain that recognize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He’s getting interest from people all over the world.

“I’m excited about QuiAri. I’m excited that people with or without MLM experience can join the company and reach our top rank of Purple Diamond if they are driven and want to succeed.

The dream lifestyle does not feel out-of-reach at this company. In fact, QuiAri includes a Try. Love. Share Launch Plan, which is a step-by-step guide to reach the top rank of Purple Diamond.

It’s just one of the free resources provided to you starting on day 1,”

said Miguel Guerrero.

QuiAri’s success is based on a simple, easy-to-duplicate system that involves passing out samples and sharing QuiAri’s Compensation Plan and Opportunity Presentation videos with Prospects.

“We have enthusiastic, energetic people passing out samples and sharing pre-recorded Opportunity presentations in 7 different languages, and this is happening all over the world.

Excited people lead to more excited people.

We’re building a global community here at QuiAri and our momentum gets bigger every single day,”

said Miguel Guerrero.

Miguel predicts the next few years will be the most impactful.

“I see myself reaching Purple Diamond and bringing as many Promoters as possible with me. QuiAri is structured where everyone achieves their dreams. That’s why we’re the new #1 in the industry,”

stated Miguel Guerrero.

