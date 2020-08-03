10 Ways to Optimize Your Social Media Profile for Network Marketing by Simon Chan

Discover how 10 simple ways to optimize your social media profile so that you attract better prospects online

Your Social Media Profile…

Discover why it’s the NEW business card of the 2020s.

In this MLM podcast you’ll discover:

– Quick fixes you can make so that you attract better prospects

– How to get more people to watch your video presentation

– Free tools that make your life easier

– 3 Types of content you should be posting all the time

– Examples of what works and what doesn’t

Recommended Trainings

BYOB Online Workshop

Simon Chan’s IGTV

Simon Chan on FB

Daily Pep Talks on FB and Instagram

Recommended Apps

Canva

Over

Snapseed

Purpose Driven Networkers

