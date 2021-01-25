10 Biggest Lessons from 25 Years of Network Marketing Experience by Paul Magistri and Shelda Magistri

By Simon Chan

Paul and Shelda Magistri shares their aha moments and the lessons they’ve learned from over 25 years of network marketing experience.

They share tons of gold nuggets ranging from how to stay committed despite the lack of results to how to overcome your negative self talk

Who are Paul and Shelda Magistri?

Paul and Shelda Magistri worked in the financial industry and also was a consultant to the health care industry before he got started in network marketing.

His wife Shelda worked in the real estate industry for new home builders and they met within the MLM industry.

Together they have over 25 years of network marketing experienced and have earned over millions of dollars in life time commissions.

Paul is a retired professional bull rider and both of them share their love of horses by competing in equestrian events across America.

They have one son, Bryce, who’s attending the University of Charleston on a football scholarship.

Favorite Quotes

“If you help enough people get what they want in life, you’ll get everything you want in life”

“You’re worthy of your dreams”

“Your dreams require payment of work ethic, commitment and consistency”

Must Read Books

Bible

Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren

Self Discipline for the Entrepreneur by Martin Meadows

The Strangest Secret by Earl Nightingale

Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

Recommended Online App

Brain Tap

Clubhouse

Recommended Prospecting Tool

3 Way Calls and Sampling

Contact Info

Paul Magistri on Facebook

Shelda Magistri on Facebook

Brain Health Sciences

