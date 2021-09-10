1 Action Step That Creates Success by Richard Brooke on MLM Nation

By Simon Chan

Here is another classic episode from MLM Nation Archives.

Learn the tips and strategies that helped Richard Brooke earn millions of dollars as a distributor, owner and trainer in network marketing on MLM Nation

Who is Richard Brooke?

Richard Brooke is a 38 year veteran of the MLM profession. Not only has he made millions as a distributor, Richard is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Direct Selling Association, a senior member of the DSA Ethics Committee and is currently an owner of a network marketing company.

He also owns Bliss Business… which is an ontological coaching, seminar and network marketing tools and training business.

Richard Brooke is the also man who brought you the viral video series called Super MLM Man and the best selling author of The Four Year Career and also wrote one of the most talked about books in MLM profession… the book called Mach2 With Your Hair On Fire

Favorite Quote

“You and I can be either be right or we can be successful but we frequently can’t have both” (Richard Brooke)

Must Read Book

Four Year Career by Richard Brooke

Mach II: With Your Hair On Fire by Richard Brooke

Psycho Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz

Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill

Science of Getting Rich by Wallace Wattles

Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz

Science of Personal Achievement by Napolean Hill

Recommended Online App

Read over 100 blogs on his computer using LTE (so that he can be online everywhere).

Reads blogs from Gary Vaynerchuk, Eric Worre, Guy Kawasaki, Simon Sinek, Tim Ferris and more.

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Four Year Career by Richard Brooke

Contact Info

Facebook Business Page

website: https://blissbusiness.com/

email: rb@richardbrooke.com

What Did You Learn?

