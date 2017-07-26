Zija International Receives Communicator Award

By Nicole Dunkley

The Academy of Interactive and & Visual Arts was honored to present Zija with a Communicator Award, acknowledging its team’s efforts in rebranding its Core Moringa product line as well as business opportunity into a way of life—a Life Unlimited.

The Communicator Awards was founded by communications experts in the field as an annual competition awarding the best of the best in advertising, corporate communications and public relations.

Dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media, the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts is made up of members consisting of top tier professionals of acclaimed media, advertising and marketing.

Zija’s Core Moringa product line embraces the ever-changing marketing trends with its recent rebrand efforts, as well as encompasses the nutrition that is often lacking in the world today. The product line is comprised of Moringa oleifera, a highly nutritious botanical that contains 90+ vitamins, minerals, vital proteins, antioxidants, omega oils, and other benefits.

The Core Moringa line boasts of a variety of products to help individuals reach their weight loss and health and wellness goals—all to help individuals become their best selves.

ABOUT ZIJA INTERNATIONAL

Zija International, a privately-held and privately-funded business founded by Kenneth E. Brailsford and led by Ryan Palmer, develops natural health, wellness, and beauty products. The company operates in more than 50 countries worldwide, pioneering the #NaturalHealthRevolution to help individuals achieve Life Unlimited.

Zija has seen consistent growth every year since it was founded over 10 years ago and has received several awards, including and being named the “Fastest-Growing Company in Utah” by Utah Business Magazine. It has also been recognized on fastest-growing and top-revenue lists by Inc. Magazine, Direct Selling News and Utah Valley Magazine, and has received industry-specific MarComm, American Business (Stevies), Davey Awards, and Communication Awards.

With corporate offices located in Lehi and more than 4 million sq. ft. of state-of-the-art warehouse, shipping and manufacturing facilities located in Utah, United States, Zija International employs more than 200 individuals and has the capacity to grow to more than two billion dollars in annual sales.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/07/zija-international-receives-communicator-award/