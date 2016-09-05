Younique Classified As Triple A Opportunity

By Ted Nuyten

Younique is classified as Triple A (AAA+) opportunity based on key figures such as revenue, momentum, poll results, alexa ratings, input from direct selling professionals, top earners and Head Office visits.

Business For Home recommends Younique. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a (new) representative.

Younique Products is the first direct sales company to market and sell almost exclusively through the use of social media.

In September 2014, 100,000 Presenters were selling Younique products. Seven months later, in April 2015, the company was 200,000 strong; six months after that they reached 300,000 and then 400,000 in another five months.

At Younique’s 4th Convention, August 2016, the company announced that 500,000 Presenters are sharing their Younique journeys.

Since its inception in September 2012, Younique has earned increasing recognition for its bestselling product the original Moodstruck 3D Fiber Lashes. The company’s product philosophy of Nature. Love. Science. ensures that its line of cosmetics and skin care products are always found at the intersection of the best that science and nature has to offer.

Founded by a brother-sister team—Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft—Younique’s mission is to Uplift, Empower and Validate women.

Younique is open in the following markets: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Mexico and Hong Kong.

The company revenue in 2015 est. $375 Million.

Younique World Headquarters in Lehi, Utah – USA

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPE2SBz2KgI

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXb0f1wAadQ

About the Business For Home Ranking:

In our database we have around 1,000 direct selling companies from all over the world.

We have classified 650 companies with an AAA+, AA+, A+ or B grade.

In a couple of weeks the results will be visible together with more data in the (Free) Business For Home app, available both for Android as iOS. Therefore we recommend to download the app below.

The Business For Home grade definition:

AAA+ Business For Home recommends the company. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.

AA+ Business For Home recommends the opportunity. There is high certainty that the net benefit is moderate or there is moderate certainty that the net benefit is moderate to substantial for an distributor.

A+ Business For Home recommends selectively offering based on professional judgment. There is at least moderate certainty that the net benefit is small for a distributor.

B Business For Home concludes that the current information about the company is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits. Information is lacking, of poor quality, or conflicting, and the balance of benefits cannot be determined.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2016/09/younique-classified-as-triple-a-opportunity/