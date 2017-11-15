Youngsu Kang and Ilja Jung Achieve 3 Star Platinum At Mannatech

By Ted Nuyten

Youngsu Kang and Ilja Jung reside in South Korea, this is what they had to say after achieving the prestigious rank of 3 Star Platinum Presidential Director at Mannatech – a Triple A Classified opportunity by Business For Home:

“We met Mannatech in 2006 when we were financially struggling after failing in another business.

We were attracted to Ambrotose, an innovative product based on glyconutrients, Mannatech was also listed on the Nasdaq, but it was Mannatech’s Compensation Plan that won us over.

Many network marketing companies offer opportunities, but Mannatech’s Compensation Plan was exciting because it gave us an opportunity to succeed together with our downlines.

And because we believed Mannatech’s Compensation Plan was powerful enough to help us overcome our financial challenges, we made the commitment to succeed no matter what, and worked on our Mannatech business.

Thanks to our efforts, we qualified as PPD in 8 years, recovering our health and wealth, providing a good life for our family, while doing what we loved.

And finally in July 2017:

An upgraded Mannatech Compensation Plan helped us work more closely with our partners, while motivating our consumers and members with the royalty program.

Youngsu Kang and Ilja Jung

We know how important a Compensation Plan is to develop Network Marketing Leaders, and what we have been preparing for the past 10 years has finally been launched.

Last September, our dream came true, we achieved 3 star PPD. Alone, it would have been impossible, but thanks to the upgraded Compensation Plan we activated our downline leaders, and with the strong acceleration of our group, we achieved amazing results.

As we grow and succeed, we hope to share our vision with many more people so we can succeed together.

We want to be a message of hope to all those who have lost their dreams and vision.”

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose.

With more than 20 years of experience and operations in more than 26 markets, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/youngsu-kang-and-ilja-jung-achieve-3-star-platinum-at-mannatech/