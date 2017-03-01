Youngevity Unveils New Logo to Lead it’s Reformulated, Mission-Driven Omni-Direct Business Model

By Ted Nuyten

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), today unveiled its new corporate logo, the visual symbol for the Company’s transformation into a leading omni-direct lifestyle company.

This re-interpretation of the direct selling business model adds a multiple sales and distribution channel orientation responsive to a rapidly evolving economy. The net result: Youngevity now embodies a hybrid of the direct selling, e-commerce and social selling business models.

Celebrating Youngevity’s 20th year in operations, the new logo symbolizes the convergence of the Company’s focus on its three pillars – better living through health and wellness, numerous brands that support this objective and the technology that delivers the products and services to the marketplace.

The three vibrant components of the logo image converge upon the white “Y” symbolizing Youngevity. These three parts that form the whole, represents the Company’s story of threes. From the brand focus on mind, body and spirit; to the hybrid business model of direct selling, e-commerce and social selling – Youngevity continues to build a company that is focused on being responsive to the pace of change.

“In our 20th anniversary year, we are taking into account all of the forces reshaping our economy, we’re transforming our direct sales business model to better meet today’s new business reality – the ways that people work and live – to positively impact their lives,” stated Steve Wallach, CEO and Co-Founder of Youngevity.

“With omni-direct, we offer the Youngevity consumer and selling community true flexibility in their interactions and transactions with the Company. People are looking for a personalized, technologically welcoming experience that leverages the new gig economy. And Youngevity offers a gig with passion, personality and community.”

“Youngevity represents a family of brands from the six top-selling retail categories, and multiple points of engagement with those brands,” continues Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity.

“If you are a consumer, you can shop directly on our web site or through our Associates’ replicated websites; opt for a personalized purchase experience with one of our Associates; and attend or host a Youngevity Social to learn about and experience our diverse line of products in a relaxed environment. As an Associate, you can build your business – or gig – in a way that meets your personal business objectives.”

Youngevity’s assortment of respected product brands represent the six top-selling consumer goods categories — health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, and innovative services. In 2016, industry-wide, these categories combined represented billions of dollars in global consumer spending.

This portfolio includes CLR Roasters, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Youngevity that supports the Company’s business strategy. CLR Roasters services numerous channels in a traditional marketing capacity. Acquired in 2011, this Division consists of a mid-sized, coffee roasting operation operating in a 50,000 sq. ft artisan capable coffee roasting and distribution facility.

The company also has field to cup capabilities via its ownership of a 1000 acre plantation and processing facility in Nicaragua. The CLR Roasters Division produces gourmet coffees under its own boutique brands, private label brands, and for Youngevity under the Javalution Coffee Club®, JavaFit and Be the Change Coffee brands. CLR Roasters services numerous vertical industries and is one of the largest coffee suppliers to the cruise line industry in North America.

Youngevity was founded upon the pioneering principles of Dr. Joel Wallach; always looking forward to the betterment of society. Today Youngevity continues to meet this mission with groundbreaking products, innovative services and a fulfilling business opportunity individually defined through flexibility and personal lifestyle choices. And in this Pursuit of Betterment, the Company continues to build and grow its Youngevity Be The Change Foundation. 100% of the profits from Youngevity Be the Change Coffee, and other special products highlighted on the Foundation website finance Foundation operations.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCQX: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company – offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services.

The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company’s food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/03/youngevity-unveils-new-logo-to-lead-its-reformulated-mission-driven-omni-direct-business-model/