Young Living Breaks Ground On New Headquarters

By Nicole Dunkley

Lehi, Utah-based Young Living Essential Oils, a leader in essential oils, recently announced groundbreaking on its 263,000-square-foot global headquarters. The five-story building will sit on 27 acres, with 3.6 acres of demonstration gardens, and offer work space for nearly 1,000 employees.

The new building, designed by Kevin Scholz, is meant to complement Young Living’s philosophy of living harmoniously with nature.

The flowing, organic design enhances a sense of community, connectivity and communication, with a focus on green initiatives throughout the indoor and outdoor designs. Construction will be completed by Okland Construction.

“The care and detail that went into designing our headquarters was a collaborative effort to capture our Founder and Chairman of the Board D. Gary Young’s vision for an architectural representation of the spirit of wellness and abundance that Young Living embodies,” said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer. “I am certain this campus will be one-of-a-kind, inside and out, and we look forward to sharing it with our local community and all who wish to visit.”

Young Living is the pioneer of pure, modern-day essential oils and distillation and continues to be a key influencer and leader in the global wellness movement. Over the past few years, Young Living has grown to be one of Utah’s largest companies, with a strong presence in international markets, along with numerous farms and distilleries around the world. This growth has allowed the company to continually offer new employment opportunities locally and globally.

“We are honored to have Young Living permanently establish its headquarters in Lehi,” said Lehi City Mayor Bert Wilson. “Young Living has been a valuable community partner, and we look forward to the future opportunities it will bring to our city and state.”

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle.

This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company’s more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/05/young-living-breaks-ground-on-new-headquarters/