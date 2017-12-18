By Nicole Dunkley

Lehi, Utah-based Young Living Essential Oils, a leader in essential oils, recently announced it has hired Mike Green as senior vice president of information technology. He joins Young Living’s global leadership team and will immediately begin developing IT solutions for the company.

“Mike has 16 years of information technology leadership experience creating positive change for direct selling organizations in the wellness space,” said Jared Turner, Young Living CEO.

“Mike has an impressive vision and plan to lead our IT unit through the immediate development of new processes that will help Young Living ensure a seamless user experience on our website, and both our member-facing and back-end systems.”

Green most recently served as chief information officer for another direct seller, where he rebuilt e-commerce and virtual office systems to support the company’s growth. He has also held vice president-level positions at two other direct sellers, where he oversaw each company’s transition from legacy information technology to modern and robust systems.

“I’m excited to immediately begin work as part of Young Living’s global leadership team,” said Green. “Young Living’s tremendous growth requires dynamic IT systems that work for its distributors and members. I’m committed to immediately leading the team to deliver for Young Living.”

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/12/young-living-appoints-mike-green-as-svp-of-information-technology/