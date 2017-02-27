Young Living Appoints Lori Burgher To GM Canada

By Ted Nuyten

Young Living Essential Oils, the largest essential oil company in the world, today announced that Lori Burgher has been promoted to General Manager of Young Living Canada.

Since joining Young Living in 2016, Burgher has played an instrumental role in the market’s recent growth, member engagement, and significant increase in brand awareness across the country.

“Lori is a forward thinker with a passion for developing unique and meaningful business strategies and improving the customer experience,” said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer.

“She has energized the market and we look forward to continued momentum under her leadership.”

Burgher brings more than 23 years of sales and marketing expertise to Young Living. Before taking the helm as General Manager of Canada, she oversaw marketing and communications, where she fostered substantial increases in sales, social engagement, and brand recognition across the Canadian market.

“I am thrilled to see Lori continue to grow her career here at Young Living,” said Ben Riley, Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “She has brought an enhanced level of expertise, agility, and marketing energy to Young Living Canada.

Her leadership and ability to work in concert with the Young Living management team and our member leaders has dramatically bolstered Young Living Canada’s growth.”

About Young Living Canada

Young Living Canada opened its doors in March of 2013 to overwhelming growth, crowning its first Diamond level member that same month. In 2015, the first Northern Lights Black Spruce essential oil was distilled at Young Living’s Northern Light’s Black Spruce Farm in Fort Nelson, B.C. In 2016, Young Living Canada introduced its first Natural Health Products (NHPs) and expanded its overall product offering with 96 new products. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com/en_CA.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process to produce pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company’s 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/02/young-living-appoints-lori-burgher-to-gm-canada/