Young Living Appoints Ben Riley As Global Sales Leader

Young Living Essential Oils, the largest essential oil company in the world, today announced that Ben Riley has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

Riley was selected to replace Eddie Silcock, who left the company to pursue another path and spend more time with his family.

“We are honored to have Ben take over the reigns and lead our global sales initiatives. In his time at Young Living, he has already established himself as a proven leader with our sales team, employees, and members alike,” said Jared Turner, Young Living Chief Operating Officer.

“We thank Eddie for his leadership and the energy he brought to our sales department over the past two years. He created a strong unity within our team and developed a global vision that has helped take Young Living to the next level worldwide.”

Riley joined Young Living in 2016 to oversee global sales and immediately began making a significant impact. As Regional President of North America, Riley developed and integrated sales strategies, oversaw field leadership support, and ensured the success of Young Living’s field leaders across the United States and Canada.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the network marketing industry and sales, and he spent more than 10 years managing businesses internationally.

“Ben is a strong leader with a wealth of experience in sales and the direct selling industry, and I have full confidence he will continue expanding Young Living’s presence across the globe,” said Silcock.

“I am grateful to Young Living for the opportunity to have been a part of this amazing organization and for the relationships I have developed. I will greatly miss the members and colleagues with whom I have shared this wonderful experience.”

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process to produce pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure.

This commitment stems from the company’s 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

