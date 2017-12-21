Xyngular Selected As One Of Utah’s Best Companies To Work For

By Ted Nuyten

Xyngular, a weight loss and nutritional supplement company, has been selected as one of the best places to work in Utah as announced by Utah Business magazine.

Final winners were awarded top honors at a luncheon held December 7, 2017 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“Words really cannot express how thrilled we are to be nominated for this award,”

said Russ Fletcher, CEO of Xyngular. “It reflects that what we are trying to accomplish as a company is being acknowledged, not just within our company and among our customers, but even outside our industry.

We strive to develop a culture of growth and development among our employees and this nomination demonstrates our progress towards that goal.”

Fletcher also acknowledged that only two other direct selling companies are listed,

“which says a lot about our company when you consider that Utah is a haven for network marketing with some of the industry’s largest and most respected companies having their headquarters in Salt Lake and Utah Counties.”

According to the Utah Business website, nominees “went through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.”

Companies nominated for the award must have at least 25 employees and are placed into one of five categories: Micro, Small, Medium, Large and Massive. 10 nominees are chosen for each of these categories making 50 nominees in all.

About Xyngular

Xyngular is about becoming more. Founded in 2009, Xyngular features health-changing, wellness-driven products designed to help people look better, feel better, and live better.

Xyngular’s product development system ensures Xyngular formulas feature the purest, most potent ingredients and are manufactured to the highest level of quality. Xyngular’s simple weight loss and business systems empower people to become the best version of themselves.

The company is founded on family values with a supportive community of purpose driven individuals dedicated to helping people become more. Xyngular currently sells its products through a network of sales leaders in the United States, Canada, the Philippines and Caribbean. To learn more about Xyngular visit www.xyngular.com.

