Xango Launches It’s Anti-Aging Skincare Line In Europe

By Ted Nuyten

XANGO, a recognized leader in health and wellness products, a Triple A+ classified opportunity by Business For Home – is launching this weekend it’s Aeris anti-aging skincare line in Europe, Spain, Madrid convention.

XANGO Aeris is clinically proven, dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic. Aeris features a 5-in-1 Action system with currently three products to fight the signs of aging: XANGO Aeris™ Instant Eye Gel, XANGO Aeris™ Eye Renewal Concentrate and XANGO Aeris™ Marine Collagen Complex.

The skincare line a result of the partnership with beauty expert and celebrity spokesperson Shelly Maguire.

Earlier Xango stated:

“XANGO is excited to welcome Shelly to the team and to add her expertise to our legacy of creating natural beauty products featuring mangosteen,” said XANGO Founder Gordon Morton. “Her contributions to the personal care industry are world-renowned and we’re honored to work with her to enrich the XANGO Aeris skincare line.”

Over the past 15 years, Maguire has launched more than 50 natural beauty products, established a successful chain of high-end beauty spas, and created an accredited continuing education program for massage therapists and estheticians that remains in use today. Diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of nine, Shelly was determined to live a life without limits. A role model for women in business, her entrepreneurial spirit and dynamic personality have earned her a well-respected name in the skincare industry.

“Since being diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, I’ve made it my life mission to pursue wellness through natural living and to empower others with my knowledge,” said Maguire. “Teaming with a trusted organization like XANGO gives me the opportunity to improve lives through better health, high quality products and the financial freedom that a home business can provide. I’m thrilled to work with XANGO’s founders to effect positive change in communities throughout the globe.”

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJGfydNXwiU

About XANGO, LLC

A leading global nutrition company, XANGO, LLC, is a recognized leader in health and wellness products. Currently expanding into a wider range of botanicals, XANGO was the first company to market a premium mangosteen beverage, XANGO® Juice, to consumers worldwide. XALO® Ageless by XANGO complements XANGO Juice to fight aging at the cellular level and rejuvenate the body and mind.

XANGO’s roster of premium, functional products also includes XANGO Aeris™, an exclusive anti-aging skin care system to address fine lines and wrinkles and help people look and feel young again; Eleviv® for natural, youthful vigor; and the Precis® line of targeted nutritional supplements. XANGO is privately owned and powered by a global network of more than 2 million independent distributors in the U.S. and more than 40 international markets, including Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, Asia, South Africa and more. For details, visit www.xango.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/01/xango-launches-its-anti-aging-skincare-line-in-europe/