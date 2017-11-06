WorldVentures Holdings Appoints Gareth Hooper As CIO

By Ted Nuyten

WorldVentures™ Holdings LLC, parent company of the travel industry’s direct-sales leader WorldVentures, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Information Officer Gareth Hooper.

Hooper will lead technical operations, multi-level marketing (MLM) solutions, and the enterprise solutions that support the WorldVentures Holdings business.

“Gareth is a servant leader with a proven track record and over 15 years of direct-selling and enterprise experience,” said Chief Executive Officer, Josh Paine.

“His in-depth understanding of emerging technologies and their commercial applications will take us to the next level and help us thrive there.”

Most recently, Hooper was CIO at AdvoCare International, where he led the reversal of major service delivery issues and outages by orchestrating a complete transformation of mission-critical systems, infrastructure and compliance standards.

His prior experience also includes a variety of technical leadership roles at Wellness International Network and Blockbuster.

Gareth has a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, and he serves as an advisor on the Collin College Cyber Security Advisory Board.

“I am honored to be part of this organization,” said Hooper.

“I look forward to working with our information and enterprise teams to enhance our technological capabilities and transform our business for the future.”

About WorldVentures Holdings

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, WorldVentures Holdings LLC is the privately held parent company of a diverse family of lifestyle brands, including DreamTrips™, WorldVentures and WorldVentures Foundation™.

The company’s mission is to create more fun, freedom and fulfillment in people’s lives through great life experiences, financial opportunity, personal development and contribution.

The company’s products and services offer a spectrum of innovative solutions to empower generations and support the potential and promise of our global community.

For more information, please visit worldventures.com, dreamtrips.com and worldventuresfoundation.org.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/11/worldventures-holdings-appoints-gareth-hooper-as-cio/