By Ted Nuyten

The WorldVentures Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to create positive change in the lives of children all over the world.

Since 2010, the organization has been enriching the lives of children worldwide through sustainable programs that promote health, safety, and development.

Returning for its seventh consecutive year, the Heartstrings Walk in Singapore consisted of a 4-kilometre charity walk, 57-storey vertical marathon up the iconic Marina Bay Sands and a family carnival.

With thousands of participants, volunteers, and beneficiaries, the event signified Singapore’s positive action towards building a society of inclusiveness.

Around 200 volunteers from WorldVentures Foundation walked with beneficiaries of Community Chest Singapore in a 4-kilometre fun walk around the picturesque Marina Bay area in an effort to raise awareness and support for underprivileged communities in Singapore.

This mark the largest contingent of volunteers for Singapore Local Volunteer day thus far.

Since 2010, WorldVentures Foundation has set out to create a positive impact for children around the world.

They teamed up with like-minded organizations and have helped 100 communities so far, enriching children’s lives through sustainable programs that promote health, safety and development.

The donations raised during the Heartstrings Walk 2017 will be channelled to local charities supported by the Foundation in the Asia Pacific region.

The 4-kilometre charity walk represents a collective effort to build one community that shares, cares, and shows how everyone can build a compassionate and inclusive home for all.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2017/09/worldventures-foundation-sends-largest-volunteer-contingent-at-heartstrings-walk-2017/