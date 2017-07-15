WorldVentures Expands To Uganda

By Ted Nuyten

WorldVentures™, the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, has established WorldVentures Marketing South Africa (Pty) Limited in Uganda, a move expected to bolster the East African nation’s economy through business opportunities and increased tourism.

Wordlventures is a Triple A classified opportunity by Business For Home, the highest possible rank.

“It’s no longer sufficient for WorldVentures to cast a wide net in emerging markets. Rather, we seek to power growth by creating new markets and changing the landscape of existing ones,” said Wayne Nugent, founder and chief visionary officer for WorldVentures.

“Africa is a strong area of focus and expansion there demonstrates our ongoing commitment to share the WorldVentures opportunity with every person across the globe.”

The announcement means that Ugandans with entrepreneurial ambitions can join hundreds of thousands of Independent Representatives across the globe who are earning income by selling WorldVentures’ flagship product — DreamTrips™ Memberships.

Additionally, DreamTrips members in Uganda can enjoy the curated group travel at competitive pricing and exclusive, local dining and entertainment experiences that are hallmarks of the DreamTrips brand.

About WorldVentures Marketing South Africa (Pty) Limited

WorldVentures Marketing South Africa (Pty) Limited is an entity of WorldVentures Holdings, LLC. — a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, that sells travel and leisure club memberships providing a diverse set of products and experiences.

The company’s goal is to help Independent Representatives, DreamTrips Members and employees achieve more fun, freedom and fulfillment in their lives. WorldVentures uses the direct sales model to go to market with active Representatives and members worldwide.

